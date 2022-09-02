GIBSON CITY — With an open date on its football schedule this week, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team and others associated with the school will get together tonight to raise money for the family of a first-grader who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Six-year-old Millie Fields has rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue, specifically skeletal muscle tissue or sometimes hollow organs such as the bladder or uterus.
Susan Riley, an adviser for the school student booster group The Red Army, said students came up with the idea to have a movie night. They will watch “Remember the Titans” on the scoreboard video screen at the Falcons’ football field. GCMS originally had been scheduled to play Fisher, but the Bunnies called off their varsity season due to low athlete turnout and safety concerns.
Everyone will be charged $2 admission. The Red Army will sell sandwiches, and parents will sell popcorn.
All proceeds go to Millie’s Militia, the group that is raising funds for Millie’s family.
Riley said some of those attending won’t have their minds fully on the movie.
“Of course, some of the kids will be streaming the Illinois game when they play at Indiana,” she said.
Two GCMS graduates — Bryce Barnes and Aidan Laughery — are on the Illinois roster.
This will mark the second movie night at the GCMS field. During the pandemic year of 2020, when no fall schedule was played, the team watched a video.
GCMS coach Chad Augspurger said he is proud of the players for taking part.
“One thing that is a staple of our football program and all GCMS programs is being there for community members in need,” he said.