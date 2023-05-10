How much does it cost to fuel up a fleet of 116 diesel-powered MTD buses in a month? How many millions did three local school districts spend on substitute teachers during one trying year for hiring? How much longer until Champaign County raises its rate for jury duty from 10 dollars a day and 30 cents a mile?
With fiscal year budgeting underway for many area towns and districts, we sifted through board documents, filed open records requests and, well, just asked nicely in search of answers to those financial questions and many more in our first money-themed edition of Meeting Minutes & More.
Here's just one piece of what's inside the six-page special section.
Donations cover the entire $200 to $500 twice-a-year cost of stocking GIBSON CITY‘s Jordan Pond with fish — once in the spring and again in the fall.
This year’s order from the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District includes channel catfish (95 cents apiece each), largemouth bass ($1.30), bluegill ($1) and crappies ($1.25), says Gary Lutterbie, the chair of the Gibson City Pond Committee.
Any money that’s bequeathed to the Piatt County village of HAMMOND goes into a memorial fund, which can be tapped for worthy causes. One’s coming up on July 21-22 when the town named after a railroad official celebrates its 150th birthday.
To mark the occasion, the village purchased 12 banners for $1,812, to hang on poles throughout town, and two signs for $1,443, to be placed on Route 36, on the east and west sides of Hammond.
Due to arrive in PAXTON in a matter of days following a 32-week wait: $125,000 worth of new playground equipment, to replace the past-its-prime kids offerings at Pells Park. “Hopefully, the children will get a summer full of enjoyment,” Mayor Bill Ingold says.
OAKWOOD POLICE spent $14,000 on six Motorola V300 body-worn cameras (plus accessories), a must for every police officer statewide by Jan. 1, 2025, under the terms of the SAFE-T Act.
Ron Soderstrom‘s department also spent $27,000 for four in-car computers, software and printers, used to capture calls, track down information, finish reports and issue tickets.
Says the chief: “The cost of the basic but necessary technology for law enforcement is a large one.”
LeROY PD budgets $500 annually for ammunition.
The bell and clock in one of the crown jewels of the DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE campus — the clock tower at the 120-year-old Center for Liberal Arts — costs $50,000 a year to maintain, DACC President Stephen Nacco says.
Any fears of a FARMER CITY summer without a public swimming pool were put to rest when the Clinton YMCA recently offered to step in and manage the pool, with the only cost to the city a potential $250 weekly fee for administrative tasks and marketing.
“The YMCA has indicated they would like to provide much more social and educational programming through our pool than we were able to offer ourselves last year, which has potential to attract many people from outside of Farmer City,” Mayor Scott Testory says. “This is good for Farmer City.”
How much does it cost to fuel up the 116 diesel-powered buses in the CHAMPAIGN-URBANA MTD’s 118-bus fleet for one month?
In February alone, the Mass Transit District’s bill came out to $144,812 — allowing those 116 buses, with a combined 48,401.9 gallons of diesel poured into them, to travel a combined 258,303 miles, Managing Director Karl Gnadt reports.
The URBANA & CHAMPAIGN SANITARY DISTRICT sent Developmental Services Center $7,352.29 last year for a job well done preparing around 140,000 paper bills by folding them and stuffing them in envelopes.
On average the past two years, the CHAMPAIGN FIRE DEPARTMENT spent $18,616.50 on truck soap, paper towels and other cleaning supplies used to keep six stations — with 23 vehicles and a minimum of 28 firefighters per shift — spick and span.
The village of THOMASBORO spends $14,218.97 a year to power its street lights. The village of RANTOUL goes through about 100 cases of copy paper in a year, at $41 a box. And it runs the city of TUSCOLA about $7,800 annually just to fill its swimming pool with water.
That pales in comparison to the $69,000 in charges MAHOMET has rung up over the last year at St. Louis’ Gunther Salt Co. The village orders 450 tons of salt used to soften its H2O for customers south of I-74 — from 350 parts per million when it pours out of the Mahomet Aquifer to the 100 ppm when it pours out of faucets at residents’ homes.
The cost of paying what's left of Lovie Smith's ILLINI FOOTBALL contract? The same as it did at this time last year: zilch.
Unlike many Big Ten programs that can their coaches before their contracts are up — here’s looking at you, Wisconsin, which owes Paul Chryst $11 million — Illinois had no formal separation agreement with Smith, athletics spokesman Kent Brown says:
“He received the amount of $552,290 following his departure from the university, which represented the remainder of compensation for the contract year in which he was terminated. There is no remaining payment owed to Lovie.”
Smith found work quickly after being dismissed in December 2020, with the NFL’s Houston Texans hiring him as defensive coordinator the following March, then bumping him up to head coach in February 2022.
He lasted one 3-13-1 season before being let go hours after the Texans won the season finale, costing them the No. 1 pick in last week’s NFL Draft.
Coming up with the $15,000 to pay for the 50 tons of sweetcorn the HOOPESTON JAYCEES cook every Labor Day weekend is manageable. But what the service club that puts on the National Sweetcorn Festival would really like is two new sets of bleachers for the demolition derby area at the McFerren Park Annex, once priced at an out-of-reach $500,000.
Just before the holidays arrive in SADORUS, the village spends around $1,000 to have telephone poles along Market Street mounted with lighted wreaths. It’s $500 to put them up and $500 to take them down. “We don’t have a full-time maintenance person or the equipment — a bucket lift truck — to do it ourselves, so the cost seems justified,” Mayor Ted Myhre says.
LUDLOW‘s new kids park will have six all-weather benches (purchased for just shy of $700 apiece) and two picnic tables made out of recycled plastic ($1,390 each), with Batavia’s TreeTop Products filling the whole order. “Who knew this stuff cost so much?” Mayor Steve Thomas wonders.
The price tag of treating URBANA’s pool water with chlorine, carbon dioxide and other chemicals that keep bacteria and algae at bay: At the Indoor Aquatic Center, the annual cost is $18,500. At the outdoor Family Aquatic Center at Crystal Lake, it’s $32,650.
Explains Derek Liebert, the park district’s superintendent of planning and operations: “Outdoor sees more rapid use in part because of exposure to the elements but also more visits per year — 38,000 people indoor and 62,000 outdoor.”
Playground equipment isn’t cheap either, BUCKLEY Village Trustee Peggy Shockley learned while shopping for three new pieces for Lake Park. The Iroquois County village’s order — totaling around $26,000 — is due to be delivered in August.
“We’ll be asking for volunteers to help build it,” she says. “We are so excited to see this park get a face lift for the children in Buckley.”
The tiny Douglas County village of GARRETT (pop. 122) doesn’t have much of a budget, but Mayor Rocky Warner takes pride in two annual expenses: giving $500 every year to the Atwood Christmas Needy Fund to help those less fortunate, and splurging for $1,500 to $2,000 worth of trash dumpsters for residents to use on clean-up day.
The cost of lining up all the umpires, referees, linesmen and other officials required for junior college matches and games? Depends on the sport.
In the Mid-West Athletic Conference, which counts both PARKLAND and DACC as members, the league sets the rates, says Cobras AD Brendan McHale:
For soccer, that means hiring one ref ($165 fee) and two linesmen ($125 apiece).
— For volleyball: two officials at $155 apiece.
— For basketball: three officials at $180 apiece.
— For softball: two umps at $185 apiece.
— For nine-inning baseball games: two umps at $140 apiece. For seven- to nine-inning doubleheaders, add $90 per ump.
In a normal year, CHAMPAIGN COUNTY spends somewhere in the neighborhood of $50,000 each consolidated election to hire judges, whose tasks include ensuring that anyone who’s eligible is given access to the voting booth.
This past April, when the county had to make do with 157 and close 20 polling places, the total bill came to $34,812. That’s $200 per judge for one day’s work, plus mileage.