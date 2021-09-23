MONTICELLO — Predictions of booming corporate personal property replacement tax proceeds have given the Monticello school district a rosy financial outlook for 2021-22.
When originally proposed in July, this year’s budget anticipated $7 million in CPPRT funds this fiscal year. But when the state prediction last month came in at $10.2 million, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman added $3.2 in revenue to the budget, which was approved by the school board.
“We don’t know how much CPPRT we’re gong to get this year. We won’t really know until the last payment we receive in May,” Zimmerman said. “But the prediction is very good for this year.”
If the dollars do materialize — and they generally do — the budget will not only be balanced, but feature about $4 million more in revenue than expense, barring any large, unforeseen expenses.
Of the $3.2 million in revenue added since the preliminary budget was approved in July, $500,000 was been added to both the education fund and operation and maintenance fund. The remainder will go to the working cash fund, where dollars can be transferred to other areas as needed.
The board also approved American Rescue Plan budgets. Zimmerman said there was a deadline to submit a plan, but it can be changed in the future.
“It’s not set in stone,” he said.
Monticello expects to receive about $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, after receiving $555,000 in COVID-relief funds in two previous phases of federal help.
Among capital projects that could be undertaken with ARPA funds are roofing projects at White Heath Elementary and the high school.
About $200,000 is also in the budget for potential HVAC work in the only remaining spaces in Washington Elementary that do not have air conditioning.
“I met with an engineer and architect earlier this week to look at HVAC solutions for the Washington cafeteria, kitchen and music room,” Zimmerman said. “We did not air condition those areas as part of the facilities project, so I’m looking for potential solutions for that.”
The project is likely eligible for ARPA funds because it would improve air quality.
Other planned usages for ARPA funds include summer school costs and possible technology device replacements.