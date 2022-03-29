URBANA — A Champaign woman whose fingerprint on a candy bar linked her to a holdup from more than three months ago has been charged.
Alyssia Winston, 26, for whom no local address was listed, was already in the county jail on an aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery case from earlier this year, when she was charged Monday with aggravated robbery.
A Champaign police report said police were sent to a robbery at the Family Dollar, 1204 N. Market St., on Dec. 10.
They learned from a clerk that a woman came in, allegedly brandished what appeared to be a gun and demanded cash. While behind the counter, she grabbed a candy bar and gave it to the clerk, who opened the register and handed her $500.
The robber, leaving the candy bar behind, left the store and headed north.
Police were able to lift a fingerprint impression from the candy bar, which matched Winston.
Court records show she has six prior convictions for domestic battery, burglary and criminal damage to property and three pending cases for theft, burglary and aggravated battery to a peace officer.
She remains in the county jail in lieu of $90,000 in all her cases.
If convicted of aggravated robbery, she faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison and could have to serve the sentence after any sentence she might receive in her unresolved cases.