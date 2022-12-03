CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters battled a blaze that heavily damaged one home and apparently threatened a second Saturday night.
Preliminary information is that firefighters found heavy fire coming from a two-story house in the 200 block of North Second Street, between Washington and Hill streets, just before 9 p.m.
At least nine engine companies and a ladder truck responded and found heavy flames from the back side of the house. The bulk of the fire was out in about 30 minutes.
Traffic was diverted from the area, MTD buses were sent for firefighters to use to warm up, and emergency services support representatives were called out but no information was available on whether occupants were displaced.
This is a developing story.