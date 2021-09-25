DANVILLE - Employees of Applebee’s were cleaning up the mess from a fire that burned the front exterior of the business early Saturday.
Danville fire Capt. Brian Smith said an alarm activated at 5:21 a.m. at the restaurant at 3569 N. Vermilion Ave. About a minute later a passerby reported seeing smoke and flames, he said.
Firefighters had to cut away fascia near the top of the building to get to the fire. Smith said it appeared to have started at the bottom on the outside and climbed up.
Investigators are trying to figure out what may have caused the fire but Smith said it did not appear to be electrical in nature. A damage estimate was not available.
An employee of the business said the entryway was in need of cleanup and the building smelled of smoke. It was unclear at 10:30 a.m. whether the restaurant would be open for indoor dining Saturday.