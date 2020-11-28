MAHOMET - Fire damaged a home on the northeast side of Mahomet late Saturday morning.
Cornbelt firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Partridge Court about 10:50 a.m., where flames could be seen coming from the roof.
Preliminary information is that the fire started in the garage of the ranch home, located on a cul-de-sac.
Sangamon Valley firefighters were asked to help and Seymour firefighters stood by for other calls at the Cornbelt station while they fought the fire.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about a half-hour.