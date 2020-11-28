Fire damages Mahomet home

Smoke can be seen coming from a home in the 1200 block of Partridge Court in Mahomet on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

 Photo by Gabe Difanis
Listen to this article

MAHOMET - Fire damaged a home on the northeast side of Mahomet late Saturday morning.

Cornbelt firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Partridge Court about 10:50 a.m., where flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Preliminary information is that the fire started in the garage of the ranch home, located on a cul-de-sac.

Sangamon Valley firefighters were asked to help and Seymour firefighters stood by for other calls at the Cornbelt station while they fought the fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about a half-hour.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos