CHAMPAIGN — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a smoky fire in a condemned apartment building Friday afternoon.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said the fire at 1101 S. Mattis Ave. was reported at 1:32 p.m.
“There was heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment,” said Smith, noting that all of the units in that building are unoccupied but the utilities remain on.
The city condemned the building in August because the second floor was not safe. Smith did not know the name of the owner.
One other building in the complex was also condemned, he said.
The fire was heaviest in the one apartment but broke through the roof, which required additional manpower.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes but remained on the scene a couple of hours doing overhaul and putting out hot spots.