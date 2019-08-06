CHAMPAIGN — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that started between two homes Tuesday afternoon in west Champaign.
Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said at 2 p.m., firefighters were called to a house in the 900 block of Holiday Drive and found that a fire started between it and the one next door to the north. A passerby had noticed it and called for help.
The fire melted siding on one home and extended into the garage of the other, causing a couple of broken windows, smoke and water damage.
Smith said four people were home at one of the houses and all got out safely. Firefighters had the fire out within minutes.
Smith said firefighters had to poke a hole in the roof of the garage that caught fire to make sure it had not extended into the attic. The power was shut off as a precaution but the fire did not reach the living area, he said.