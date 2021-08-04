LODA — Fire heavily damaged a Loda home Wednesday morning.
Fire Chief Harold Ecker said the residence, a story-and-a-half frame home at 200 W. Jackson St., “is not livable.”
“The east side of the house was totally burned up, and the rest of the house has heat and smoke damage,” Ecker said.
Firefighters were called at 6:10 a.m.
“The east side of the house was totally involved when we got there,” Ecker said.
No one was home at the time of the blaze. Ecker said one person lived at the house.
A state fire marshal's office investigator was called to the scene.
“We don’t have the initial cause ... but it started in the area of the gas meter. Why it started or how, we don’t know yet.”
Firefighters remained on the scene for nearly two hours.
Loda received mutual aid from Buckley and Paxton departments.
Twenty-five firemen with nine trucks responded.