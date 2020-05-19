The chief of the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District says a fire late Monday night at Clifford-Jacobs Forging could have been much worse than it was.
Chief Jason Brown says crews were called to the plant at 2410 North Fifth Street just northeast of Champaign at around 11:30 p.m.
Brown says the fire was at the back of the facility where there were not a lot of flammable materials and everything was mostly metal.
He says a stack of wood pallets were on fire, which caused some damage to that part of the building. But Brown says the blaze mostly burned itself out.
He says the fire was in an area that wasn't easy to get fire hoses too, but he says they were not really needed anyway.
Brown says firefighters instead used three or four air pressure water extinguisher cans and a garden hose to finish putting the fire out.
He says it could have been a much bigger fire had there been more flammable materials in the area.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Damages are estimated at $5,000.