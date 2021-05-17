LUDLOW - Champaign County sheriff’s deputies believe a fire at a home in northern Champaign County may have been intentionally set over the weekend.
Lt. Curt Apperson said the resident of the house in the 3300 block of County Road 1900 E, which is about two miles south and east of Ludlow, returned home at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to find a large charred area on the side of the house.
She had been away since approximately 6 p.m. Saturday.
Apperson said there was no structural damage from the fire but a 10-feet-by-12-feet area of the siding on the house had melted, leading authorities to believe the fire’s cause was suspicious.
The State Fire Marshal was called to assist deputies with the investigation.