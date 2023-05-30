RANTOUL — Fire detectors were credited with alerting sleeping occupants of several apartments of a fire early Tuesday morning that displaced two residents and damaged two apartments in Rantoul.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said firefighters were called to the fire at 4:16 a.m. at 1076 and 1078 St. Andrews Circle on the former Chanute Air Force Base.
“There are five different apartments in one big apartment building at those addresses,” Smith said.
The blaze started in an exterior storage shed, which it destroyed, and caused damage to the exterior of two apartments. One of the apartments sustained water damage.
“When we showed up the shed was fully involved, and it just extended into the soffit of the two apartments,” Smith said.
One of the apartments is unlivable, according to Smith.
“The other one they were able to stay in.”
Red Cross provided services to assist the two males displaced by the fire and find lodging at Golfview Village Apartments.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation. Smith said the origin of the fire is not suspicious in nature.
No injuries were reported.