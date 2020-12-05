BONDVILLE — Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a Friday afternoon fire that damaged one half of a Bondville duplex.
Bondville Fire Chief Adam Shaw estimated the fire was called in to a duplex at 3402A Halifax Street about 2:30 p.m.
The fire broke out in the master bedroom.
“It pretty much had put itself out when we got there” due to oxygen deprivation, Shaw said.
The blaze heavily damaged the bedroom and caused extensive damage throughout.
The man and woman who live there returned home to find smoke throughout the home and called firefighters.
Shaw estimated total damage at $30,000 to $50,000.
The adjoining living quarters were not damaged.
Bondville Fire received mutual aid from Seymour, Corn Belt and Savoy departments. An estimated 20 firefighters responded and cleared the scene about 4:30 p.m.