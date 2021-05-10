Champaign fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire on Sunday night.
Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith says crews were called to a two-story apartment complex at 407 South State Street just before 7 p.m.
Smith says firefighters reported flames coming from the front door of a first-floor apartment and a nearby window.
He says they were able to quickly put out the fire, which was contained to that apartment.
The resident has been displaced as a result of the blaze. A dollar damage estimate was not available.
There were no injuries.