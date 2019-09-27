A Champaign Fire Department spokesman says a house is uninhabitable for now after it was damaged by a fire Thursday night.
Randy Smith says crews were called to 514 West Beardsley Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. for a report of a house on fire.
Smith says firefighters saw smoking coming from the attic area of the home when they arrived on scene. He says they quickly extinguished the blaze.
Smith says there was one person home when the fire started. He says the occupant heard a popping noise and got out of the house safely.
There were no injuries. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Smith says the house has moderate smoke and water damage along with minor fire damage. A dollar damage estimate was not available.