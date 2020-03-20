Champaign fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze Thursday night that damaged a house on the southwest side of the city.
Spokesman Randy Smith says crews responded to 4412 Curtis Meadow Drive just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a fire in a two-story home.
Smith says once on scene, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the side of the home. He says they quickly put out the blaze that was found in the laundry room of the house.
He says no one was home when the fire broke out. A dollar damage estimate is not yet available.
There were no injuries.