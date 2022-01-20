CHAMPAIGN — Investigators remained on the scene of a Thursday afternoon fire that damaged a vacant apartment.
Firefighters were called at 12:27 p.m. to a multi-family apartment building at 710 W. Church St.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said heavy fire was coming from the first-floor apartment when firefighters arrived. He said the fire was quickly extinguished.
A passerby reported the fire in the two-story building.
Multiple hose lines were deployed to quickly extinguish the blaze.
Smith said investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire.
No apartment tenants were displaced by the fire.
Smith estimated damage at $40,000.