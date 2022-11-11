DANVILLE — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a fire at the Habitat ReStore in Danville on Thursday.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said when firefighters arrived at the store at 422 N. Vermilion St. just before 6 p.m., they found heavy black smoke and flames coming through the roof.
The chief said witnesses videotaped the fire, which featured a small explosion through the roof and the front overhead door of the building.
He said the explosion was believed to have been the result of a liquid propane tank that overheated and blew up.
Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire fairly quickly and had the entire fire under control within about 90 minutes but remained there for several hours.
Thanks to firewalls that separated the single-story building into three sections, McMasters said the damage was contained to the middle part of the building.
He described damage to the roof as extensive but said the showroom area damage was minimal. He estimated the loss to the building and contents at $250,000.
No one was hurt. The store closes at 5 p.m., according to its website.
A posting on the store’s Facebook page said the store will be closed until further notice while the investigation and cleanup of water and smoke damage happens. The store said it will not have to relocate.