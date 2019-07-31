URBANA — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Wednesday morning in a garage underneath a three-story apartment building.
Division Chief Derrick Odle said at 1:30 a.m., crews were called to the building in the 100 block of West Park Street for a report of smoke coming from under a sink in an upstairs apartment.
Odle said a resident opened the cabinet doors and smoke started pouring out of the plumbing and pipes under the sink.
He said firefighters found a fire in the garage and adjacent storage unit of the structure. He said the flames were contained to the garage, but there was minor smoke damage to a truck in the garage and to two apartments directly above the garage.
Damages are estimated at $15,000.
The residents of the building were evacuated while crews put out the fire, but none of them were displaced. There were no injuries.