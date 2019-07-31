Listen to this article

Urbana fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Wednesday morning in a garage underneath a three-story apartment building.

Division Chief Derrick Odle says crews were called to 121 West Park Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from under a sink in an upstairs apartment.

Odle says a resident opened the cabinet doors and smoke started pouring out of the plumbing and pipes under the sink.

He says firefighters found a fire in the garage and adjacent storage unit of the structure.

Odle says flames were contained to the garage, but there was minor smoke damage to a truck in the garage and to two apartments directly above the garage.

Damages are estimated at $15,000.

The residents of the building were evacuated while crews put out the fire, but none of them were displaced.

There were no injuries.

WDWS Reporter

Michael Kiser is a reporter at WDWS 1400-AM. His email is mkiser@wdws.com.