Urbana fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Wednesday morning in a garage underneath a three-story apartment building.
Division Chief Derrick Odle says crews were called to 121 West Park Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from under a sink in an upstairs apartment.
Odle says a resident opened the cabinet doors and smoke started pouring out of the plumbing and pipes under the sink.
He says firefighters found a fire in the garage and adjacent storage unit of the structure.
Odle says flames were contained to the garage, but there was minor smoke damage to a truck in the garage and to two apartments directly above the garage.
Damages are estimated at $15,000.
The residents of the building were evacuated while crews put out the fire, but none of them were displaced.
There were no injuries.