A fire early Wednesday morning has displaced the residents of a home in northwest Champaign.
Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith says crews were called to a single-story duplex at 1618 West Union Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Smith says firefighters saw smoke coming from one unit of the duplex when they arrived on scene.
He says they quickly put out the flames that had only started to extend beyond a bedroom.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A dollar damage estimate was not available.
The occupants of the duplex were not home at the time of the blaze.