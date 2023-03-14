URBANA - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at the Station Theatre in downtown Urbana early Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the theater at 223 N. Broadway Ave. about 2:45 a.m.
Urbana police were already there and directed firefighters to the alley on the south side of the building.
They found flames on the outside of the building and had them out in four minutes.
The fire did not get inside. No one was in the building when the fire started.
Fire officials did not estimate the damage to the historic structure that was once the passenger depot for the Big Four Railroad and has served as a theater since 1972.