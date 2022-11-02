URBANA — Firefighters quickly doused a fire in a maintenance building at a north Urbana apartment complex early Wednesday.
Urbana Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Hensch said firefighters were called to the One North complex at 1723 Melrose Village Circle just after 1:30 a.m. and could see light smoke coming from the shed.
A maintenance worker who lives on site was able to let firefighters in the shed, which is used to store a golf cart, tools, paint and other items routinely used in apartment maintenance.
Hensch said the fire likely started as a result of an electrical problem although it remains under investigation. A broken window in the shed was caused by heat, he said, and not anything suspicious.
“They are going to need to do some maintenance on the maintenance building,” said Hensch, who estimated the damage at $25,000.
He said firefighters had the flames out within minutes but there was more smoke than structural damage.
“They will need to do a lot of cleaning,” he said.
No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.