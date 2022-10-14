Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.