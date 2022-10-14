URBANA — An Urbana home was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.
Urbana Fire Capt. Fred Westhoff said his department received the call at 3:33 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Curetan Drive and had it contained eight minutes later.
Smoke and flames were showing on the north side of the house when firefighters arrived.
Cause of the fire, which started in the upstairs, was undetermined.
No damage estimate was available, and no injuries were reported.
Westhoff said an alternative place was found for the family to stay Friday evening.
Four engines and one ladder truck with 18 firefighters responded. Champaign Fire assisted by moving an engine to an Urbana station to cover that city.