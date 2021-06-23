DANVILLE — An early-morning fire Wednesday destroyed much of a Danville house.
Danville Fire Lt. Chris McMahon said firefighters were sent to 609 Jewell St. at 2 a.m.
“There was heavy fire coming from the back when they got there. The house is occupied but the resident was not there at the time,” he said.
The flames were coming out of a first-floor bedroom in the rear of the two-story house but the fire spread through the roof and even burned holes in the floors, making it a challenge for firefighters.
McMahon said investigators do not have a cause yet but they estimate the dollar loss at $35,000.
The owner did not have insurance and was notified of the fire, McMahon said.
The house is not liveable. It’s located just north of East Williams Street and about two blocks west of North Bowman Avenue.
Firefighters were there for about three hours.