ST. JOSEPH — No injuries have been reported in a fire that has destroyed the home of a St. Joseph village trustee.
Firefighters from the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department went to the home of Art Rapp at 401 Aspen Court at 8:45 a.m. and found it heavily involved in flames.
Rapp and his family got out safely, according to News-Gazette reporter Nora Maberry-Daniels, who said flames were still coming out of the house about 10 a.m.
Several neighbors are watching as firefighters try to douse the flames.
The house is on a cul-de-sac on the north side of U.S. 150 toward the east end of town.
Several area fire departments are assisting St. Joseph-Stanton. The Savoy fire department’s aerial truck is being used. Also present are Ogden and Homer firefighters with other departments standing by to cover other calls for St. Joseph-Stanton.
Maberry-Daniels reports that firefighters were also pulled out of the burning home for fear that the roof might cave in on them.