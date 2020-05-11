Listen to this article

The residents of a house just outside of Urbana are looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their house early Monday morning.

Edge-Scott Fire Protection District Chief Steve Thuney says crews were called to 304 Scottswood Drive at 1:30 a.m.

Thuney says the house, which is a total loss, was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

He says a 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were able to escape the fire without injuries.

Damages are estimated at $46,000. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Urbana, Carroll, Eastern Prairie, and Savoy fire deparments all provided mutual-aid along with Carle Arrow Ambulance.