The residents of a house just outside of Urbana are looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their house early Monday morning.
Edge-Scott Fire Protection District Chief Steve Thuney says crews were called to 304 Scottswood Drive at 1:30 a.m.
Thuney says the house, which is a total loss, was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.
He says a 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were able to escape the fire without injuries.
Damages are estimated at $46,000. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Urbana, Carroll, Eastern Prairie, and Savoy fire deparments all provided mutual-aid along with Carle Arrow Ambulance.