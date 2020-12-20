LUDLOW — A Ludlow family lost its home to fire Saturday afternoon.
The blaze at 418 S. Orange St., on the community’s south side, was called in by a neighbor at 12:03 p.m.
Ludlow Fire Capt. Matt McCallister said flames were showing and smoke was rolling out of the windows of two rooms when firefighters arrived.
He said the blaze destroyed the two rooms.
“The rest of the house, between the smoke and the water, will be a complete loss,” McCallister said of the modular home.
The house, owned by Jack Young, was rented by Eliever Cuevas and his family. They were not home at the time.
The family’s pet dog was able to exit the house safely. A neighbor saw the dog running down the street afterward.
McCallister said State Fire Marshal’s Office and Mutual Aid Box Alarm System investigators will determine what caused the fire, which started in a bedroom.
Twelve Ludlow firefighters with three trucks responded to the call. They cleared the scene at 1:32 p.m.
“We got a good, quick knockdown on it, and cleanup was quick and easy, so we got out of there pretty good,” McCallister said.