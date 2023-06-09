MAHOMET — Fire destroyed a mobile home in Mahomet late Thursday night.
Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller said the sole resident of the home in the 100 block of Carroll Street in the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park got out of the house but firefighters have not spoken to him.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Koller said neighbors called for help about 10:20 p.m. and the fire could be seen from quite a distance.
“All of it (was on fire). Out of every window. It was a large fire,” said Koller.
About 21 firefighters from Cornbelt, with an assist from Sangamon Valley, had the fire out in about 30 minutes, he said, but remained there until about 1 a.m. when an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s office arrived.
Koller said that office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the fire. It’s too early to know what might have caused it.
Preliminary reports were that a man was seen leaving the home but Koller was unable to confirm that.
“There was no one there when we got there. We never made contact with the resident,” he said, adding he was confident no one was in the burning home. No firefighters were injured.
He described the house as an older model mobile home with metal siding.
“Those types of structures are lighter weight and the fire spreads pretty rapidly,” he said.
Seymour firefighters stood by to handle Cornbelt calls while they put out the fire.