By DAVE HINTON
PAXTON — Cigarettes were blamed for a Friday morning fire that destroyed a Paxton family’s home and took the lives of some of their pets.
Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said 20 firefighters from Paxton, Loda and Buckley responded to the 6:24 a.m. fire call at 525 W. Holmes St.
“The front of the house was fully involved. There was fire in the front two rooms of the home,” Kingren said. “We’re still investigating.”
One of the residents is on oxygen, and Kingren said the oxygen “might have contributed to the spread of the fire.”
Darrel Dalton, one of the four people who lived there, said he was at work at Plastic Designs Inc. in Paxton when he got the call that his house was on fire.
He said his wife, who is on oxygen, was in bed in the front room smoking when the bed caught fire. She was able to alert the other occupants of the house of the fire with no injuries.
The family had “four or five” cats and a dog, Kingren said.
Firefighters saw at least one of the cats and the dog exit the house. They are not sure if the other cats survived.
A caged snake and a lizard were killed. The family also had pet mice.
The 800-square-foot home was a total loss.
Heat from the blaze caused damage to the siding of a neighboring house at 537 W. Holmes St. Ricky Atkins, who lives there, said windows on the house were also cracked.
The Dalton is located directly west of Howard Thomas Park on Paxton’s northwest side.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9 a.m. They were called back later for a rekindle.
Dalton said the management at his place of work put him and his family up at Cobblestone Hotel in Paxton, provided them with funds and will set up a bank account for them at Frederick Community Bank in Paxton.