RANTOUL — Fire of an undetermined origin destroyed a Rantoul family’s home early Tuesday morning.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the single-story frame home at 1201 Sunset Drive was a total loss.
The family, which included a mother and two children in their teens, smelled “a hot plastic smell but couldn’t locate it” earlier in the evening, according to Waters.
“Everything in the house is gone,” he said.
Firefighters were called at 6:03 a.m. Smoke and flames were issuing from the kitchen-utility room area when they reached the scene.
Two vehicles in the driveway and a neighboring home were not damaged.
Waters said Red Cross found a place for the family to stay temporarily.
Gifford and Thomasboro departments provided mutual aid.