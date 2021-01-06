PESOTUM — The State Fire Marshal has been summoned to investigate a fire that destroyed a vacant farmhouse in southern Champaign County early Wednesday.
Pesotum Fire District Chief Robert Russian said the house at 367 County Road 1300 E was ablaze when firefighters got to it about midnight Tuesday.
“It was an old farmhouse and by the time I got there it was fully involved,” Russian said.
Since the house had no utilities, Russian said he asked the fire marshal to see what could have sparked the fire.
About 30 firefighters from Pesotum, Tolono, Tuscola and Villa Grove worked for two hours to put the fire out.
The house is in the country about three miles northeast of Pesotum.
Russian said the call came at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday but he wasn’t sure who contacted authorities.
The house had not been lived in for quite some time and there was nothing left of it, he said.
“It all fell into the basement,” he said.
Russian said no firefighters were injured. The Champaign County sheriff’s office is also investigating.