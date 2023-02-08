RANTOUL — Four families were displaced by a fire that damaged a Rantoul apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said the blaze damaged four apartments in an eightplex apartment building 1200 Falcon Way, 900 block of North Maplewood Drive.
Firefighters received the call at 4:19 p.m.
“We had heavy smoke pushing out of the eaves of the second-story apartments” when firefighters arrived, Smith said.
The other apartments in the complex were not damaged, and no neighboring buildings were threatened.
Smith said the cause of the fire had not been determined as of 5:10 p.m.
Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments assisted Rantoul. Twenty-five firefighters with five engine companies, two ladder company and a rescue company responded.
No injuries were reported.