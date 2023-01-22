CHAMPAIGN - A cooking fire Saturday night in a Champaign apartment has displaced occupants of two units.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called to 908 Crescent Drive just after 6:30 p.m.
They saw light smoke coming from the rear of the two-story apartment building and found fire in a first-floor apartment.
One occupant was treated on scene for a cut and later taken to the hospital but authorities gave no explanation for how that happened.
The fire is being called accidental and attributable to cooking.
No damage estimate was provided but it was bad enough that residents of two units will have to live elsewhere for a while..
Although firefighters had the fire out quickly, they remained at the complex for about 2 ½ hours.