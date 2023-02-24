CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign family has been displaced by an accidental fire that struck their home Thursday night.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said one of three occupants of the two-story home in the 500 block of North Fifth Street called 911 around 9:50 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to moderate smoke coming from the house and shortly after getting there, fire started coming out of two first-floor windows.
The three people living there had already safely exited.
Firefighters determined that a candle left burning on the first floor was to blame for the fire.
There were no injuries.