CHAMPAIGN - An early morning fire Sunday displaced a west Champaign family.
Champaign Fire spokesman Randy Smith said one of the people living in the two-story house at 3920 Rockdale Drive called 911 at 3:34 a.m. to report the fire.
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the garage. They were able to keep the fire contained to the garage and the attic.
Six people were in the house, which is north of Bradley Avenue and west of Interstate 57. None of them were physically injured. No firefighters were hurt, either.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.