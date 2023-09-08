CHAMPAIGN — A resident of a home in Champaign was treated for minor injuries in an early-morning house fire Friday.
A release from the Champaign Fire Department said firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the side of a two-story duplex in the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Drive about 3:30 a.m.
The fire was primarily contained to the kitchen but the damage was bad enough that the occupant will not be able to live there for a while.
Firefighters treated the resident at the house then took that person to the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters were there just over an hour.