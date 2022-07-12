CHAMPAIGN — Fire investigators are trying to learn exactly what caused a fire at a north Champaign duplex Tuesday morning that had displaced its occupants.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called to the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Drive by one of the occupants of the two-story duplex at 7:28 a.m.
They found smoke and fire coming from a second-floor bedroom and quickly got the flames out.
Investigators remained there a couple hours later trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire.
Two adults and three children were home when it started and all got out safely without injury. The damage was great enough that they will not be able to live there.