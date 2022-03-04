Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Fire so heavily damaged a house in Champaign Thursday night that the occupants won’t be able to live there.

A release from department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the attached two-car garage at the split-level, two-story home in the 800 block of Centennial Drive near Daniel Street when they arrived at 8:09 p.m.

Firefighters had the flames out in about 30 minutes but remained on the scene investigating.

Smith called the cause of the fire undetermined.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

