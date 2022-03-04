CHAMPAIGN — Fire so heavily damaged a house in Champaign Thursday night that the occupants won’t be able to live there.
A release from department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the attached two-car garage at the split-level, two-story home in the 800 block of Centennial Drive near Daniel Street when they arrived at 8:09 p.m.
Firefighters had the flames out in about 30 minutes but remained on the scene investigating.
Smith called the cause of the fire undetermined.