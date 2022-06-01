CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters are trying to find out what started a fire in a north Champaign home that heavily damaged the house Tuesday.
Firefighters were sent to a two-story home in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street at 8:30 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the eaves and fire coming from the side of the home.
A firefighter also saw fire in the basement.
Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said the occupant was not home at the time. The house is unliveable.
Firefighters had the fire under control in a short amount of time but remained there another two hours to see if they could find a cause.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for overexertion but there were no injuries.