PENFIELD - A rural Penfield farmer lost hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment in a massive shed fire Saturday afternoon.
Gifford Fire Capt. Adam Pannbacker said the 30-by-60 shed on the farm on County Road 3100 N, a mile north of U.S. 136 and between Gifford and Penfield, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 1 p.m.
“The homeowner was home and looked out and saw smoke coming from the shed,” Pannbacker said.
Gifford firefighters were helped by firefighters from Rantoul, Ogden-Royal and Ludlow, he said, for a total of about 30. They had to haul water from Gifford to the fire.
The firefighters could hear things exploding inside. Pannbacker speculated those were tires blowing up in the heat.
The farmer had full tanks of gasoline and diesel fuel outside the shed that were also burning when firefighters arrived, posing an extra challenge to their efforts.
“We cooled the tanks and put the majority of the fire out” in about 45 minutes, Pannbacker said, then remained for several hours putting out hot spots. No one was hurt.
Investigators with the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System came to try to determine what could have sparked the fire but Pannbacker said the cause is still not pinned down.
“Nobody was in the shed or had been in it just before the fire. We don’t think it’s suspicious,” he said.
Among the items stored in the shed was a combine, a planter, two full-size tractors and two antique tractors as well as a couple of smaller pieces of equipment, Pannbacker said.
Because of the amount of the loss, the MABAS investigators asked for a representative of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.