URBANA — Fire at the Town & Country Apartments in north Urbana Saturday night has displaced an undetermined number of residents.
Urbana Fire Capt. Fred Westhoff said firefighters saw fire coming from the attic of a two-story building in the 800 block of Kerr Avenue when they arrived at 6:38 p.m. The complex is just east of Cunningham Avenue.
They called for additional help from Champaign and off-duty Urbana firefighters and got the fire substantially doused by 7:15 p.m. Champaign firefighters returned to their stations while Urbana firefighters did overhaul on the building.
Fire investigators remained at the complex late Saturday trying to figure out where and how the fire started. The flames heavily damaged the roof above several of the apartments in that building, one of six in that cluster. No injuries were reported.