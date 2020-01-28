Urbana fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a house over the weekend. But they say candles that were left unattended may be to blame.
Firefighters were called to 1001 South Rainbow View Road at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Chief Fire Investigator Jeremy Leevey says crews saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the house when they arrived on scene.
Leevey says the blaze started in a family room at the back of the house. He adds that there was smoke, water and fire damage throughout the home. Damages are estimated at $100,000.
Leevey says one firefighter suffered a minor injury.
Fire Marshal Phil Edwards says two adults, two young children and two dogs were able to safely escape the home after being alerted to the fire by smoke detectors.