CHAMPAIGN — Champaign fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that damaged a home on the city’s north side Tuesday morning.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said there was one person in the house in the 1000 block of North Third Street who got out safely just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
A passerby saw smoke and flames and called 911.
Firefighters pulled up to moderate smoke and fire coming from the front of the house.
No one was injured, and fire crews had the fire out quickly, but Smith said the occupant will not be able to live there.
Investigators remained there more than two hours later looking for the cause.