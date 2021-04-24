URBANA - Fire in the basement of a single-family home in Urbana early Saturday has displaced its occupants.
Urbana Fire Division Chief Clint Weidert said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the home at 908 Division Avenue about 1:45 a.m.
Weidert said the single-story is occupied but no one was home. Firefighters also saw smoke coming from the house when they pulled up and found fire in the basement of the single-story residence.
They quickly doused the fire but remained on scene a couple hours doing overhaul and investigating.
Weidert said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.