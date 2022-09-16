UPDATE 4 p.m.: Whatever was burning at EpiWorks has been put out and people are being allowed back in nearby buildings.
CHAMPAIGN — A northwest Champaign business has been evacuated in the wake of a fire in a gas vault.
Champaign firefighters were called to EpiWorks, 1606 Rion Drive, about 2:50 p.m.
“This is precautionary,” fire department spokesman Randy Smith said almost an hour later.
“We have confirmed fire in the gas vault with sprinkler activation,” he said of the space where the business stores gasses.
“We are gathering information on what may be on fire in there,” he said.
As a precaution, about 24 employees of the semiconductor production business were evacuated as were patrons of the nearby Microtel Inn, the High School of St. Thomas More, the Dairy Queen and the Circle K.
The road is blocked at Rion Drive and Blarney Drive about a quarter mile from the building.
Firefighters used an aerial truck to look on the roof but saw no flames, Smith said.
Smith, who was at the scene, said he could smell nothing unusual and that a light smoke that had been coming from an exhaust outlet had subsided.
About 3:45 p.m., firefighters were about to enter the building.