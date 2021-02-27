Listen to this article

URBANA - Several area fire departments are on the scene of a farmstead north of Urbana where sheds are reported on fire.

The fire in the 2400 block of Olympian Road, just east of North Cunningham Avenue, was reported just after 8:30 a.m.

Preliminary information is that one of the outbuildings on the property has been destroyed and that a tractor burned.

The property is in the Carroll Fire Protection District. At least four other departments were summoned to help Carroll firefighters.

This is a developing story.

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

