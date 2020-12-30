HOMER - Several area fire departments helped douse a fire in an elevator shaft at Bunge Grain Wednesday morning.
“One of the elevator shafts caught fire because we believe an electrical motor went bad,” said Homer Fire Chief Don Happ.
“That led to a small grain explosion which caught the grain on fire and the elevator shaft on fire.”
The 7:45 a.m. call of a working fire at the elevator at 402 E. Coffeen St., brought several area fire departments to the aid of Homer firefighters but it took them a few extra minutes to get to the flames.
“First we had to deal with all three crossings that were blocked by a train,” said Happ of the chronic problem in town for first responders and motorists alike.
“All of our engines responding from St. Joseph, Ogden, Sidney, Philo, Royal and Fairmount, had to … go a couple miles out of their way,” he said, because of the stationary grain cars.
“All three crossings had been closed since 6:15. They stayed blocked until we made them move about 8 a.m.,” he said.
Firefighters were able to keep what Happ described as a “pretty small fire” confined to the single grain shaft. There are several buildings on the company’s property, which is in the middle of Homer, three blocks east of Illinois 49.
“It took a lot of water to get the grain wet down,” he said, adding that there were hydrants nearby.
No one was hurt and firefighters had all the right equipment to take on the fire in shaft, which Happ said is 125 feet high. He did not have a damage estimate but speculated the company would need to replace a lot of equipment.
Happ said the last crews cleared about 11 a.m.