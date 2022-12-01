CHAMPAIGN — A fire outside a Champaign home Thursday morning was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.
Champaign firefighters responded to a fire outside 604 E. Eureka St. at 10:24 a.m. Thursday and found a fire outside that had begun to extend to the siding.
The cause of the fire was accidental and attributed to an improperly disposed smoking material.
The Champaign Fire Department is issuing a reminder to smokers not to discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, landscaping, dried grasses, leaves or other things that could ignite easily.